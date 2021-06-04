Opposition hinders Russia’s development only if it violates the law, says Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The Russian opposition is not impeding the country’s development if it obeys the law, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

According to him, "a part of the opposition that does not adhere to the law and that stirs the pot" is hindering the country’s development. "As soon as the situation and the opposition as well return to the framework of the law, then nothing will hinder this development, the development will carry on," the spokesman stressed.

The Kremlin official did not agree with the idea of introducing a moratorium on legislative changes to the political sphere. According to him, "political development is not static, it is in a state of the constant movement" because the nation keeps developing. "Both society and the country are facing new challenges," Peskov stressed, noting that this is about new challenges from abroad, as well as threats related to the pandemic or climate change.

"If we declare a moratorium on legislative changes, then we will simply get stuck in one place, and at some point, the challenges we face won’t correspond to the legislation we have," he concluded.