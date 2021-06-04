No specific proposals from Kiev on Putin-Zelensky meeting — spokesman

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. There have been no specific proposals from Kiev for the agenda of the potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Friday.

"We have not received any specific business proposals for agenda of such potential meeting from the Ukrainian administration," Peskov said.

He pointed out Kiev’s statement that Zelensky wants to discuss Crimea, noting that "this does not quite correlate with what the Russian president said."

"Crimea as some problem for Ukraine is not subject to discussion. It could be discussed from the standpoint of tourism potential, as a Russian resort for Ukrainian citizens, [it is possible to discuss] cross-border cooperation between Russian regions and neighbouring states. But it is not subject to discussion in the context proposed by the Ukrainian side," the spokesman underscored.