Putin, Duterte commend cooperation between Russia and Philippines — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Philippine colleague Rodrigo Duterte have expressed mutual interest in expanding the bilateral cooperation between both states in various spheres, the Kremlin press service informed on Wednesday after a phone call between the leaders.

"The heads of state have exchanged warm congratulations on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations celebrated today, commending the level of bilateral cooperation reached over the years," the message says.

During the phone call, the leaders "expressed mutual interest in continuing to expand cooperation in various areas related to the implementation of projects in the sphere of energy, agriculture, transport, humanitarian and other spheres". "They agreed to coordinate their efforts on the international stage, first and foremost within the UN," the Kremlin informed.

The Kremlin added that the presidents focused on the supply of Russian vaccines to the Philippines during a discussion of the joint fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Duterte on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the states.