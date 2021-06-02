US was offered to reset restrictions on diplomatic missions, says Russian senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Moscow has put forward a proposal to Washington to mutually lift the restrictions on the functions of diplomatic missions but it has received no response, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with Lenta.ru.

"We repeatedly offered the Americans, dozens of times, to reciprocally ‘nullify’ the restrictions and restore work at least on the consular front, because, pardon me, this is necessary in the third decade of the 21st century. Yet, there is no response from the Americans," he explained.

The senior diplomat noted that in the coming days these efforts would be resumed. "Honestly, I am not a big optimist here, but we are not throwing in the towel. We will continue our persistent and unwavering efforts leading the Americans to a better understanding that this is indeed the right thing, that one shouldn’t stoop to any confrontational methods," he emphasized.

According to the deputy foreign minister, this involves normal interaction between states and citizens, something Russia has always been in favor of and will continue supporting.