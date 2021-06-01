OSCE Secretary General to visit Moscow in June

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid plans to visit Moscow in mid-June, Russian Permanent Representative to OSCE Alexander Lukashevich told journalists Tuesday.

"I will disclose something: she will come to Moscow in mid-June," he said.

Lukashevich noted that Schmid is currently working on the Ukrainian crisis, seeking to understand the problems that the Special Monitoring Mission faces and that obstruct the political resolution.

"It is very important to talk to both sides, but here a political factor comes into play: she is being told that the one side is the [Ukrainian] government, and the other side are allegedly Russia’s proxies, and one must talk with Russia instead," the envoy said.

He added that he would be interested in listening to her own assessments in this regard during her visit to Moscow.