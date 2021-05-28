Moscow appreciates constructive relations with Ljubljana — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia values political dialogue and constructive relations with Slovenia, which are not affected by short-term political considerations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday in his opening remarks at the talks with Slovenia’s top diplomat Anze Logar.

"We value our constructive relations, political dialogue, trade, economic and humanitarian ties that are not affected by short-term political considerations. Today we expect to discuss our bilateral agenda and international issues, in particular, taking into account the upcoming Slovenian Presidency of the European Union," he said.

Lavrov recalled that May 25 marked 29 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries and suggested thinking about how to celebrate their 30th anniversary next year in the best possible way.

Russia’s top diplomat also wished his Slovenian counterpart a happy birthday. Logar turned 45 on May 15.

Russian foreign minister mentioned as well that "Moscow reaffirms its willingness to normalize relations with Brussels on an equal footing".

"We once again reaffirmed our willingness to normalize relations with the EU with the understanding that we will foster dialogue based on equality and mutual respect, seeking a balance of interests, and not based on unilateral actions and preconditions," he said.