Eurasian Economic Union

Armenia’s CSTO membership not discussed at EAEU summit — acting Russian deputy PM

"The CSTO is not a topic for the EAEU, which deals with purely economic matters," Alexey Overchuk said

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) nations, who gathered for a summit in Moscow, did not raise the topic of Armenia’s membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russia-led security bloc, acting Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said.

"The CSTO is not a topic for the EAEU, which deals with purely economic matters," he told journalists.

The EAEU summit was held in Moscow on Tuesday. Members of the EAEU are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

