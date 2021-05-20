Kremlin views US refusal to sanction Nord Stream 2 operator as positive signal

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The United States refusing sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 operator is a positive signal, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.
"This is definitely a positive signal," he said.
On the evening of May 19, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that the United States had abandoned sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 operator, Nord Stream 2 AG and its CEO Matthias Warnig. Blinken said the decision is in the US national interests. At the same time, sanctions will still be imposed on four ships and five organizations, as well as one individual involved in the construction of the gas pipeline.