Russia has nothing to do with attack on Colonial Pipeline system

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia has nothing to do with the attack on the system of oil products pipelines Colonial Pipeline allegedly conducted by the DarkSide group, Deputy Director of the National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents (NCCI) Nikolai Murashov told a Moscow press conference on Tuesday.

"Our American partners are often involved in megaphone diplomacy, which put US President in a doubtful position after he announced the Russian trace, concurrently the company made a payment to an international group that has nothing to do with Russia," he said.

"That was purely a commercial organization involved in tapping for money," Murashov noted, adding that hackers used an upgraded version of an encryptor virus based on three viruses that existed in 2019-2020.