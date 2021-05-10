Karabakh border issues thorny, but solvable - Lavrov

BAKU, May 10. /TASS/. The border issues in Nagorno-Karabakh are solvable in spite of their complexity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Monday.

"We are grateful for the high appreciation of our peacekeepers’ role. We will do our best so that, as you have stressed, everyone can proceed from that fact that the military issues are closed. Now we need to address the details ‘on the ground.’ There are delimitations, demarcations [of the border]. It is not so simple, but everything is solvable, in our conviction. Military experts alongside diplomats can agree on mutually acceptable solutions," Lavrov said.