Russia, WHO hash over supplying medical equipment to Palestine, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia plans to send medical units to fight infectious diseases to Palestine, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says on Wednesday at a press conference after talks with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki.

"Russia’s Emercom and the WHO are discussing a new project at present that will be helpful to controlling the coronavirus infection but is broader in its approach to cooperate in bettering the sanitary situation. It refers to sending ten medical units and ten surgical units to assist the Palestinians, specifically for infectious diseases treatment," Lavrov said.