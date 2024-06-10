{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
India interested in Russian neural network for detecting stroke

The CIS countries are interested in using this neural network as well, NtechLab CEO Alexey Palamarchuk said

ST. PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. India and the CIS countries are interested in using the Russian neural network to detect and diagnose stroke, NtechLab CEO Alexey Palamarchuk told TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum SPIEF.

"There is interest [from foreign friendly countries], mainly from the CIS countries and India," he noted.

Previously, the company received a certificate of registration (granting permission to use a medical product in paid and public clinics) for the technology of using artificial intelligence to help diagnose ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. The neural network helps physicians diagnose ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes and promptly initiate patient therapy based on the processing of CT images of the brain.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) was held on June 5-8. This year’s theme was "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." SPIEF was organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS was the information partner of the event.

Euro exchange rate falls below 95 rubles, first time since January 16
The dollar grew by 0.09% to 89.43 rubles, and the yuan reached 12.279 rubles
European People's Party, which includes von der Leyen, wins the EP elections
Socialists are in second place with 135 mandates, while liberals are in third place with 80 mandates
Zimbabwean president says Africa can feel Russia’s return
Emmerson Mnangagwa said the Russian leader "has no intention to dominate any countries - small, big, developed or less developed
Foreign minister to represent Turkey at conference on Ukraine in Switzerland — TV
Turkey has not yet officially said who will represent it at the conference
EU exposes its real values by depriving Ukrainians of homes, jobs — Russian diplomat
The Russian diplomat stressed that nobody in the West really cares about Ukraine and its citizens
Israeli military frees four hostages in Gaza
The operation to free the hostages took place near a Palestinian refugee camp in Nuseirat
Process of ‘delisting’ Taliban due to importance of contacts in several areas — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that certain bloggers and journalists "react nervously to the fact that Russia maintains contacts with the Taliban movement," the current government in Afghanistan
Foreign business wants to continue working in Russia — Kremlin spokesman
"They have concerns as regards rampant pressure on the part of their governments," Dmitry Peskov added
Moscow court arrests French citizen Vinatier for violating rules of foreign agent activity
Under the article Laurent Vinatier is accused of, the maximum penalty is up to five years in prison
South Korea to start broadcasting from loudspeakers on North Korean border
Seoul said that Pyongyang bears full responsibility for the rising tensions
Russia offers full-cycle technological partnership to other countries — Putin
The Russian president pointed out that "such an approach to cooperation on an equal footing, transfer of technologies and competencies, rather than their monopolization, allow for the establishment of stronger ties between states"
West wants to defeat Russia militarily to get access to its wealth — Hungarian premier
Orban recalled the period of the 1990s, when "Europeans were welcomed in Russia and managed to infiltrate the Russian economy, meeting no resistance"
Russian nuclear sub Kazan, frigate Admiral Gorshkov to arrive in Cuba next week
"This visit stems from the historic friendly relations between Cuba and Russia and is strictly in line with international rules," the Cuban Defense Ministry pointed out
US, Britain, Ukraine behind Crocus City Hall attack — FSB chief
Alexander Bortnikov believes that Ukraine has been trying to prove it is capable enough
Armenian opposition leader calls on MPs to initiate government dissolution
The agenda will be the resignation of the government and forming a new on, said Bagrat Galstanyan
Sandu’s government braces for war — Moldovan ex-president
Igor Dodon fears that Maia Sandu and her policies are similar to measures earlier taken by Ukraine, and this may result in a military conflict
Russia tests sixth-generation fighter elements on fifth-generation jet
The fighter prototype is expected to perform its maiden flight by 2025
Russian company announces bonus of about $170,000 for first F-16 jet shot down in Ukraine
The company earlier announced cash prizes for destruction of West-supplied tanks in Ukraine
Armenian opposition leader calls for gathering for protests on June 10
Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan has called on his supporters to gather for actions of disobedience on June 10 and keep on protesting for 96 hours to "impose their will" on the authorities
Italian street artist Jorit dedicates new work to Donbass
This is not the first time that Yorit has addressed the situation in Donbass in his art
Hamas will not surrender, to continue resistance — movement leader
Haniyeh emphasized that Israeli forces have failed militarily, politically and morally
Press review: Israel, Hezbollah on warpath and India criticizes Russia-less Swiss talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 6th
Chechen leader demands harsh punishment for attackers of Emelianenko’s daughter
Kadyrov said those who assaulted the girl knew whose daughter she was
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace ten times in past day
Five violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours
Russia looking at all scenarios of special military operation — Putin
"At some point, Russia will have to begin to be in a hurry," the head of state noted
US certifies Russian special-purpose jet as part of Open Skies Treaty
Certification of the jet Tupolev-214ON makes it possible to enlarge our opportunities for efficient observation flights over treaty signatory countries
Former Austrian Foreign Minister Kneissl says West also planned to split up China
They also had reasons supporting the idea that China should split into a Muslim part and some other one, she said
Russian forces liberate village near border with Kursk Region — Chechen leader
According to Ramzan Kadyrov, the Ukrainian side sustained serious losses and was forced to retreat
Le Pen lays into Macron over comments that sending troops to Ukraine not ruled out
"Emmanuel Macron is playing military leader, but he is so careless about the lives of our children," Marine Le Pen stressed
Moldovan opposition leader announces campaign for closer ties with EAEU
The delegates welcomed these words with applause, chanting Victory
Results of Russian cancer vaccine’s preclinical studies due in late 2024 — minister
The research "is financed by the state as part of the governmental order," Mikhail Murashko said
Russia looking for new partners — Kremlin
There is a cause for cautious optimism in respect of national economic growth, Dmitry Peskov added
South Ossetia’s parliamentary elections declared valid, with turnout exceeding 54%
A party needs to score more than seven percent of votes to win seats in the national parliament
Turkish minister says Botas, Gazprom to set up joint company in Istanbul
Alparslan Bayraktar expressed confidence that concrete work on the project will begin in the near future
Houthis say they attacked British destroyer, two commercial ships
According to Sarea, the attacks came as a response to Israel’s actions in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip
US believes it is the right moment to wreck Russia — Kremlin spokesman
Ukraine, which is supported by the United States, is "a minuscule tool in this existential struggle," Dmitry Peskov said
NATO gearing up for possible mobilization campaign, Russian envoy says
According to Maxim Buyakevich, NATO members practice scenarios involving strikes on Russia during military drills
About 30 countries want to join 'BRICS family' — Russian envoy to China
Igor Morgulov noted that BRICS members are bolstering coordination on key global issues, including at multilateral venues like the UN, G20 and the World Trade Organization
Qatar, Egypt threaten Hamas leaders at US behest to force them accept ceasefire — paper
According to The Wall Street Journal, mediators made the threat "at the behest of the Biden administration"
Putin confirms that Krasnodar airport may be re-opened
The head of state noted that the airport was far from the zone of combat operations
Houthis say they attacked two commercial vessels in Arabian Sea
The Yemeni naval forces, unmanned aircraft and missile troops conducted two joint operations in the Red Sea against the Norderney and MSC Tavvishi ships belonging to companies
Top Turkish diplomat to visit Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod on June 10-11 — ministry
The minister will hold a number of bilateral meetings in Moscow and will take part in a BRICS+ session due to be held on the sidelines of the meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers in Nizhny Novgorod on June 11
European People's Party called for von der Leyen to be reappointed as EC President
In turn, a head of the European Commission congratulated the European People's Party on their victory and expressed her confidence in being appointed to a second term as head of the EC
Putin sees no reason not to visit Kurils, because it is Russian territory
Russian President sees no reason to abstain from visiting islands
Analyst says Americans, not Ukrainians were likely in charge of aiming ATACMS on Lugansk
Ukrainian forces fired five US-made ATACMS missiles at civilian sites in Lugansk
BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to be held in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod
Within the framework of the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, a separate meeting will also be held with the participation of a number of countries of the Global South and East
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries and territories
The countries and territories mentioned in the list imposed or joined the sanctions against Russia after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine
Light Piper aircraft makes emergency landing on highway outside Moscow
No casualties were reported, and there was no damage on the ground
Air defenses down Ukrainian drone over Russia’s Bryansk Region — top brass
The ministry said that a fixed-wing drone was used in the attack
Another Ukrainian drone shot down over Belgorod Region — defense ministry
The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the Belgorod Region
Germany does not support Macron's idea of sending instructors to Ukraine — newspaper
EU diplomats report that there is resistance in Brussels to Paris' ideas
Peace in Ukraine depends on EU, US elections — Hungarian PM
Answering the question of a TASS correspondent when peace in Ukraine can be expected, Orban said: "It can be achieved in two steps"
Ukraine fully governed, sponsored by West — Russian security official
Dmitry Medvedev also said that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz should repent before Ukrainians for "for his lies about imminent victory," for "devoting Ukrainians to destruction" and for "the revival of Nazism"
Africa will soon 'roar like a lion' — Zimbabwean President
Emmerson Mnangagwa stressed that Africa has the resources to "be independent, to reinvent itself, to use technology"
Denmark’s prime minister attacked in Copenhagen — agency
Police have detained the attacker, but have not yet commented on the incident
Russia vows immediate countermeasures should West take its assets — MFA
"We have a range of political, economic countermeasures against those attempting to get hold of Russian reserves," Maria Zakharova said
Moscow issues note of protests to Yerevan after Armenian diplomat’s visit to Bucha
Following inadmissible statements against Russia and made there and assistance for the needs of the Ukrainian army, we have sent a note of protest to the Armenian foreign ministry, said Maria Zakharova
Rosoboronexport plans to show modern military helicopters at HeliRussia 2024
The company will also present the latest lightweight multi-purpose guided missile 305E
Battlegroup North improves frontline positions over past 24 hours — top brass
Three Ukrainian field ammunition depots were destroyed
Lavrov slams Paris' claims about absence of French instructors in Ukraine as lies
The Russian foreign minister added that, by and large, "they bomb everything else," recalling that not so long ago, drone strikes were carried out on Moscow at the beginning of the conflict
Politician monitoring Russian election forced out of Germany, settles in Russia
The Hamburg branch of the Alternative for Germany party had initiated proceedings to expel Olga Petersen from the party
Moldovan opposition says it is meeting in Russia because of threats at home
Evghenia Gutul said that she is convinced that after the presidential election in Moldova in October the opposition will be able to invite its friends from Russia to Moldova
New Russian shipyard planned for commissioning in 2031-2032
"The decision on the location of the new shipyard will be made based on further comparative analysis, taking into account all risks and limitations of the sites that affect the feasibility, timing, and cost of the project," Russia’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Evtukhov said
Iran’s Election Headquarters chooses six candidates for president
Thus, former parliament speaker Ali Larijani and former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad will not take part in the presidential race
Kiev troops fire 119 munitions towards DPR in past day
The Donetsk People’s Republic mission was informed about six injured civilians
US should stop undermining nuclear disarmament regime — Chinese Embassy
"The US should stop undermining the international nuclear disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation regime, reduce the role of nuclear weapons in national and collective security policies and act responsibly for the welfare of the world," the embassy representative said
Russia’s North group of troops continues to move deep into Ukrainian defense line
Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 135 military personnel in one day due to the actions of Russia’s Vostok group of troops
US weapons already used to hit Russia’s territory — White House official
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on May 31 that US President Joe Biden had authorized the use of American weapons for attacks on Russian territory
Over 980 agreements concluded at SPIEF-2024 for $71.87 bln — organizing committee
982 agreements were signed for a total of 6.43 trillion rubles
Russia’s hypersonic Zircon missile to go into serial production in 2018 — source
Russia’s Admiral Nakhimov heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser will get the Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic missiles in the course of modernization
West close to point of no return in Ukrainian conflict, clash with Russia looms — Orban
According to the prime minister, the danger of a new world war is growing
G7 countries intend to warn small Chinese banks against alleged ties with Russia — Reuters
"Leaders gathering at the June 13-15 summit in Italy hosted by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are expected to focus heavily during their private meetings on the threat posed by burgeoning Chinese-Russian trade to the fight in Ukraine, and what to do about it," Reuters reported
Ship catches fire after being hit by projectile in Gulf of Aden — UK Navy
The captain reported no casualties
West already heard Putin's words about possible arming of its opponents — Kremlin
When asked whether it would be revealed to whom the Russian weapons would be delivered, Dmitry Peskov said that Russia "is not obliged to do so"
France, US ‘determined to bring pressure to bear’ on Iran — Macron
The French president accused Iran of attacks against Israel and "operations of regional destabilization"
Russian troops liberate 60% of DPR territory — Pushilin
The head of the region emphasized that the rest of the Donetsk People's Republic territory remaining under Kiev control needs to be liberated within the constitutional borders of the republic
Lavrov arrives in Nizhny Novgorod to attend BRICS ministerial meeting
The two-day meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers will begin on June 10 and will be chaired by Lavrov
Turkey wants to join BRICS, top diplomat says
According to Hakan Fidan, some European countries are against Turkey joining the EU, so the Turkish authorities are considering BRICS as an alternative integration platform
Pyongyang continues sending trash balloons to South Korea
On June 9, South Korea’s National Security Council decided to resume the use of loudspeakers on its border with North Korea as an "unbearable measure" in response to the launch of balloons carrying garbage from North
BRICS economies managed to smash US hegemony, says Bolivian president
Luis Arce pointed out that his country eyes participation in BRICS, as this offers "tremendous prospects for transformation and transfiguration along with accelerated industrialization"
Russia not going to fight against everyone — Putin
The head of state has repeatedly said that Russia has never refused from talks, unlike the Ukrainian side
Israel hits Hezbollah military facilities in Lebanon — IDF
"No injuries were reported," the Israel Defense Forces said
Former US presidential contender says Washington seeks regime change in Russia
A concern shared by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk
Third of Ukrainian troops surrender near Lisichansk, LPR’s envoy to Russia says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the operation to liberate the LPR would be brought to an end as soon as the operation in Lisichansk was finished
Narendra Modi sworn in as India’s prime minister for third time
The ceremony was televised live by Indian TV channels
Former Austrian Foreign Minister Kneissl confirms West’s plans to split up Russia
Some people in the Atlantic Council, and this is not only Americans, but also British, even German and Austrian scholars, said that Russia could be divided just as the Federation of Yugoslavia was divided
Biden says Europe will be threatened if Russia wins in Ukraine
The US president also said Russia is "not going to stop at Ukraine"
Macron dissolves lower parliament house, appoints early elections
This statement can be seen as the acknowledgement of a crushing defeat of the presidential Renaissance Party at the elections to the European Parliament, where it won less votes (15.4%) than the opposition National Rally Party (32%)
Hamas says three hostages died during Israel’s operation in Nuseirat
Abu Ubaida, spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, said several hostages held in the Gaza Strip had died during Israel’s operation
Over 20,000 coronavirus patients undergo treatment in Russian hospitals
Russia currently has more than 80,000 coronavirus patients, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said
Kiev claims it secured delivery of additional air defense systems from West
"We have already reached agreements with partners on additional air defense systems for Ukraine, and some of these decisions will be implemented sooner, while others - closer to the fall," Vladimir Zelensky said
Russian aerospace forces strike 13 terrorists bases in two Syrian governorates
Reconnaissance operations continue in desert and mountainous areas in the Homs, Raqqa, and Deir ez-Zor governorates, Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said
US government’s verbal assaults on Russia expose Washington’s despair — diplomat
The United States "does not want to recognize the growing role of countries seeking independence from the West," Anatoly Antonov said
NATO chief may walk away from creating aid fund for Ukraine — Bloomberg
The new proposal, which might get backing from NATO defense ministers when they gather in Brussels next week, involves allies spending a total of at least 40 bln euros ($43 bln) per year on lethal and non-lethal aid for Ukraine
Russian economy strongly overheated — Sberbank CEO
"We have never had such main capacity utilization in our history," Herman Gref added
Transnistria's belonging to Moldova saved it from Ukraine's aggression, ex-president says
Dodon said that in the future Transnistria will not be able to exist without Moldova, so "it is necessary to negotiate"
Ukrainian Armed Forces lost over 400 troops over day in Russia’s South battlegroup’s zone
The enemy lost more than 400 military personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, four vehicles, a 152-mm howitzer D-20, a 122-mm howitzer D-30 and a 105-mm M119 howitzer
Putin presents Hero of Russia medals to ‘Alyosha’ T-80 tank crew in Kursk Region
Russian President pointed our that the awards will be presented to Lieutenant Alexander Levakov and Corporals Filipp Evseyev and Alexey Neustroyev
West plotting intrigues before SPIEF, Russia develops ties with Global South — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, Russia is the driving force behind the formation of this new world order
Zimbabwe will have incredible harvest this year thanks to Russian fertilizers — president
The country will need more supplies, and Russia gives lower prices and convenient payment methods than anywhere else, Emmerson Mnangagwa noted
US trade deficit amounts to $1 trillion — Putin
"Using the monopoly position of the dollar, the United States consumes a trillion dollars a year more than it produces," the Russian leader pointed out
