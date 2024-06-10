India interested in Russian neural network for detecting stroke

ST. PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. India and the CIS countries are interested in using the Russian neural network to detect and diagnose stroke, NtechLab CEO Alexey Palamarchuk told TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum SPIEF.

"There is interest [from foreign friendly countries], mainly from the CIS countries and India," he noted.

Previously, the company received a certificate of registration (granting permission to use a medical product in paid and public clinics) for the technology of using artificial intelligence to help diagnose ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. The neural network helps physicians diagnose ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes and promptly initiate patient therapy based on the processing of CT images of the brain.

