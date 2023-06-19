Uralchem no longer considers possibility of building plant in Angola

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Uralchem has decided to end the project to build a plant for the production of nitrogen fertilizers in Angola and is not exploring new investment opportunities for it at the moment, Uralchem Board Chairman Dmitry Tatyanin Dimitry Tatyanin said in an interview with TASS.

"Regarding the ammonia and urea plant in Angola, the decision was made to terminate the project at the pre-investment stage. No new investment opportunities are currently being considered," he said.

Answering a question about the possibility of acquiring new foreign assets for companies, Tatyanin said, "We are always ready to work with partners from all over the world. However, this does not mean that mergers and acquisitions represent the only avenue we are willing to pursue in working with overseas markets. We do not have any additional information regarding potential acquisitions at this time."

At the end of 2020, co-owner of the company Dmitry Mazepin told TASS that Uralchem considers it unprofitable at current prices for nitrogen fertilizers. The company considered the possibility of building a plant with a capacity of about 1.2-1.3 mln tons of urea.

The full text of the interview is available at: https://tass.com/economy/1634835.