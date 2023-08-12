S-200 that Kiev used for attempted attack on Crimean bridge intercepted by air defense

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Kiev has attempted to attack the Crimean bridge with the S-200 missile system converted into a strike version, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported, adding that the missile was detected and intercepted by the Russian air defense system.

"On August 12, at around 1:00 p.m. Moscow time, the Kiev regime attempted to launch a terrorist strike on the Crimean bridge with the S-200 surface-to-air guided weapon converted into a strike version. The Ukrainian missile was promptly detected and intercepted in the air by Russia’s air defense system," the ministry said.

The incident caused no damage or casualties, it added.