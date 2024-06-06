By using dollar as tool of sanctions, US undermines trust in its currency — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin described Washington’s decision to use the US dollar as a tool for sanctions as a huge mistake, because it undermines trust in the US currency.

"In my opinion, one of the United States’ colossal mistakes is to prohibit the use of dollar in international transactions and to turn it into a tool for some sort of struggle. This is total nonsense, they are undermining the trust in the dollar. This is just ridiculous," he said at a meeting with heads of international news agencies organized by TASS.