KAZAN, June 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Maria Agafonova has won the gold medal in the balance beam event at the BRICS Games, which are underway in Kazan.

The Russian artistic gymnast scored 13.833 points. Thailand’s Sasiwimon Mueangphuan scored 12.900 to come in second. Belarus’ Kira Makarevich (12.233) grabbed bronze.

Agafonova, 18, is a silver medalist in floor exercise at the 2022 Russian Championships.

The BRICS Games will be held until June 23.