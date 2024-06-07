Seaborne cargo deliveries to Kaliningrad up 54% in Q1 2024

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Seaborne cargo shipments to and from the Kaliningrad Region reached 952,300 metric tons and surged by 54% annually in the first quarter of this year, Acting Governor Alexey Besprozvannykh told TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"For the time being, about 28 ships are operating en route the Kaliningrad Region - the Leningrad Region / St. Petersburg - the Kaliningrad Region. In the first quarter of 2024, they carried 952,300 metric tons of cargoes, which is 54% more than in the like period of the last year (617,600 metric tons)," the official said.

About forty vessels may be required to ensure complete independence from logistical sanction constraints in the direction of Kaliningrad, the acting governor said. Their number can be updated depending on specifications but the region in general focuses on building up its fleet, he added.