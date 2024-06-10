Scientists to offer development strategy for the Tomtorskoye deposit in Yakutia

YAKUTSK, June 10. /TASS/. Scientists will offer a strategy for comprehensive study and development of the Tomtorskoye rare-metal deposit in Yakutia, said Andrey Matveev, Doctor of Technical Sciences, Chief Scientific Secretary of Yakutia's Academy of Sciences, head of the laboratory at the Chersky Institute of Mining of the North (the Russian Academy of Sciences' Siberian Branch).

"It is necessary to carry out comprehensive scientific research on the in-depth study of the global rare earth metals market with a view to offer a strategy for development of the Tomtorskoye field with maximum social and economic benefits for the development of the country and the region," he said. "The compact deposit is unique as it contains in fact more than 20 types of rare earth metals at the same time, the most well-known of them are niobium, scandium, and a number of lanthanides, which are of demand in modern technologies. Additionally, there are manganese and phosphorites."

Complex technologies for such unique raw materials have yet to be developed, he continued. A number of marketable products need to be integrated into one basic technology or several sequential technologies to avoid irrational losses of elements in the extraction of other elements.

"This country as yet does not have such technologies or production facilities. Options for processing raw materials at existing production facilities are not yet available, and this is due to the technological complexity of extracting multi-component ores. At the same time, it is still necessary to consider organizing part of processing on site, not to face necessary transportation outside the region," the scientist said.

Presently, China is the monopolist in production of rare earth elements and their compounds. The country has formed its own production and has collected technologies. "That country has a significant impact on pricing. Depending on the situation, China may artificially cut prices, affecting the option to create a network of such industries in Russia, their profitability, that is, studies need to be aimed both at rare earth products demand, and at reactions of the international market," he continued.

Development strategy

This explains why it is important to start working on the Tomtorskoye field developing strategy. "First of all, we are talking about the forecast for production capacities within a framework of enterprises that consume a wide range of products based on rare earth element compounds. This is what scientists in technologies and economy can do," he said.

Of special importance for Yakutia are economic and social efficiency, environmental friendliness. Scientists, first of all, will have to address technological aspects of radioactivity. "A number of minerals emit thorium, uranium and potassium-40. It is a big dilemma - how much environmentally friendly the production will be. The production, as you know, hydrometallurgy means the dissolution of acids, alkalis - this is also a very harmful chemical production. And this aspect must also be the focus," he continued.

The strategy has to be a unique document, a basis for sustainable development of the region and the country, for organization of demanded products, he said in conclusion.

About the deposit

The Tomtorskoye deposit is one of the largest rare earth metals deposits in the world. The estimated resources amount to 154 million tons of ore with a very high content of 10 rare earth elements oxides, including niobium, terbium, yttrium and scandium. The reserves contain about 30 million tons of ore and 82,000 tons of monazite concentrate. The share of rare earth metal oxide in the ore is one of the highest in the world - 10%, of niobium oxide - 4.5%.