MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia is ready to send the data to Brazil which is necessary to approve supplies and authorize the use of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Contacts will continue, if certain data is missing, it will be provided, there should not be any doubt here," he said when asked to comment on the decision of the Brazilian health surveillance agency which rejected the import and use of Sputnik V in the country.