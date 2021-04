Putin will respond to Zelensky’s proposal to meet if he deems it necessary — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Moscow’s "red line" in relations with Kiev is identical to national interests, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Thursday.

"Russia does have a red line. It is connected with national interests. Of course, it has a bearing on bilateral relations with other countries, too, including Ukraine. It is identical to the borderline of our national interests," Peskov said.