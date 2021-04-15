Safe investments are important for return of Russian companies to Libya, says PM

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Safety of investments is important for the return of Russian companies to Libya, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during negotiations with his Libyan counterpart Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

"As for investments, at the stage of establishing new government agencies it is important to take effective decisions that would guarantee certain rights to those who make investments. Guarantees for investments are very important today for the return of Russian companies to Libya," Mishustin stressed.

He noted that the two countries should take joint efforts to create favorable conditions for the return of Russian business to Libya.

"We have good opportunities in energy, industries, transport infrastructure, agro-industrial sector. We are also ready to offer our solutions in digital services to our Libyan friends," Mishustin said.

The Russian Prime Minister also pointed at the decline in bilateral trade and said that the moment the trade turnover between Russia and Libya is estimated at $120 mln.