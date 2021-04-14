Kremlin still looking into US invitation for Putin to join Biden’s online climate summit

"We are just beginning to receive information on organizational and other aspects linked to holding this virtual summit. Before that there was a lack of information on how this would be held, in what order, who would speak, who would preside, what the result would be, would there be a final document and so on. We have just started to get the answers to all these questions and we are still considering them," Peskov said.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin announced that during US President Joe Biden’s phone conversation with the Russian president, the invitation was confirmed for Putin to take part in the online climate summit, which will be held on April 22-23.