Russia ready for dialogue on climate change with US, says diplomat

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russia is ready for dialogue on environmental and climate issues with the new US administration, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing on Friday.

"Environmental issues are one of the areas where Russia and the United States have common interests. The new US administration is indeed placing socio-economic policy on an environmental footing," she said.

The diplomat drew attention to the fact that one of the first decisions made by the Biden administration was to return to the Paris climate agreement. "Russia has expressed its readiness for dialogue in this area on numerous occasions. We proceed from the premise that the solution of environmental and climate change problems should rule out their politicization," she noted.