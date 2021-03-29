Final decision on state-of-the-nation address date to be taken by President Putin

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take a final decision about the date when he will deliver his annual state-of-the-nation address, Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We will soon announce the date when the address will be delivered. It will be up to the president to take a final decision. The president delivers the address, so it should be his decision," he said.

However he neither confirmed nor refuted RBC news agency’s reports that it may take place on April 22.

Peskov said earlier that the Kremlin was working on a scenario when the president was to deliver his address to the lawmakers in person. He confirmed neither of the possible dates suggested by the media.