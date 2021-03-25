Putin says will study effects of his vaccine and expand geographic reach of travels

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he will expand the number of locations for his visits as the effect of his COVID-19 vaccine emerge.
"As you know, I got a [coronavirus] vaccine. We will see now what [antibody] titers will be there and when they emerge, and I will expand the geographic reach of visiting various places, including cultural ones and libraries," he said Thursday at a meeting with laureates of state prizes in the sphere of culture and art, responding to an invitation to visit the Russian State Children's Library in Moscow.