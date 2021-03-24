Russia, EU have all opportunities for equal cooperation - PM

ATHENS, March 24. /TASS/. Russia and Greece should work on expanding bilateral cooperation as well as developing ties between Moscow and Brussels on an equal basis, and there are opportunities to achieve that, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Wednesday at an official reception on behalf of Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou held in honor of heads of delegations who arrived in Athens to take part in celebrations organized to mark the 200th anniversary of the beginning of the Greek War of Independence.

"I believe that Russia and Greece should do everything necessary to expand practical interaction, deepen cooperation and realize promising projects which will serve our citizens, develop constructive cooperation between Russia and the European Union based on equality and mutual consideration of interests," the Russian prime minister noted. "I believe that we have all the possibilities to achieve that."

Mishustin extended gratitude to the Greek side for hospitality and a heartfelt welcome in Athens. He underlined that Russia made a sizable contribution to the Greek people’s fight for freedom and recalled examples of mutual assistance and other turning points in history. "Our nations are connected by joint history, cultural and spiritual values and deep mutual sympathy, of course," Mishustin stressed.

The Russian prime minister is in Greece for a two-day official visit to take part in events commemorating the beginning of the Greek War of independence against Turkey.