Not all countries ready for dialogue with Russia while Moscow keeps door open — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready for a dialogue on the most acute issues with the leaders of other countries, including the United States, but for the time being some states lack such political will, Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday.

"President Putin has repeatedly declared readiness to restore and develop our [Russian-US] relations as dynamically as the American side will be ready for," Peskov said, when asked if there was an opportunity for a personal meeting between Putin and US President Joe Biden and what was in the way.

Peskov stressed that "for the time being the level of readiness is different."

"Putin has been and is open to a dialogue with all countries, including the United States. He is prepared for settling even the most acute disagreements through contacts," Peskov said. In the meantime, "some countries lack such political will."