US incapable of directly discussing issues based on facts, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The United States cannot discuss its concerns on various issues directly and guided by facts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday at a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.

"In the last four years of working with the current US administration, we reached a conclusion that Americans cannot, don’t want and are incapable of discussing the concerns they have based on facts, fairly and directly at the negotiating table," he noted.

According to Lavrov, the Americans and other Western US allies "have come up with a way of publicly accusing someone of something and then later, without producing facts, trying to turn it into a part of the international agenda, making it a proven claim." "This is what they did with the US elections, later there were complaints about hackers, the same about Skripals and now Navalny," he explained.

Lavrov emphasized that it was the US who obstructed appointment of a new UN Secretary General envoy for Libya. "This office was vacant since this January, it was only filled the day before yesterday or yesterday. Everyone knows that the Americans were resisting the move of the UN Secretary General to appoint first Algeria envoy to this post, and later the African Union was asking to appoint the Ghanaian representative, and she was also blocked by the Americans. These facts are well known around the world," he stressed.