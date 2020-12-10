Russian foreign ministry criticizes human rights situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The human rights situation in Ukraine is far from being normal, with numerous infringements on people’s rights and freedoms and the authorities’ unwillingness to address these problems, as follows from the Russian foreign ministry’s report on the human rights situation in Ukraine published on Wednesday.

The Russian foreign ministry points to the lack of any signs of improvement of the situation more than a year after the change of power in Ukraine. "Systemic violations of the fundamental rights and freedoms continue. The right to freedom and personal inviolability is not observed. Numerous cases of illegal detention, tortures, intimidation, brutal treatment used to make those detained plead guilty," the report says.

According to the Russian foreign ministry, persecution of political opponents, journalists and members of public organizations continues in Ukraine under a pretext of combating the so-called Russian aggression and separatism. Moreover, radical nationalist structures are actively involved in this process. "The rights of internally displaced persons, the Russian-speaking population and national minorities are being restricted Persecution of the clergy and parishioners of the canonic Ukrainian Orthodox Church continues," the ministry notes.

Course towards support of nationalists

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has opted to continue his predecessor Pyotr Poroshenko’s course towards rewriting history, glorification of Nazism, and erasing the Soviet past. It was reflected not only in rhetoric and legislative initiatives but also in direct support to far right organizations, thus creating conditions for propagation of racism, neo-Nazism and xenophobia.

Such policy creates threats to national minorities. "Human rights activists registered dozens of cases of intolerance and/or aggression against national minorities or people of alternative political views. They are especially concerned over the illegal actions of members of radical nationalist organizations (S14, Right Sector, Traditions and Order, National Corps, OUN, etc.). Their actions with the use of violence are practically ignored by law enforcement agencies. The radicals make no secret of the fact that they coordinate their actions with the Ukrainian Security Council and the interior ministry," the report says.

Situation with the mass media

Journalists in Ukraine are facing serious restrictions and growing pressure from the authorities. The Russian foreign ministry noted that international structures had called on Kiev to ensure the right of free speech but to no avail. The authorities interfere into media activities, practice censorship and block disloyal resources and television channels. Journalists are faced with serious risks to their lives and health.

"According to the latest data from the Physical Security Index of Journalists in Ukraine, as many as 56 cases of physical aggression against journalists were reported in the first nine months of 2020," the document says.

Humanitarian problems in Donbass

Ukraine’s authorities are doing nothing to resolve aggravating humanitarian problems in the southeast of the country. People living in the zones of combat operations have serious problems with access to basic services, such as healthcare, water and heat supplies. Apart from that, they face shortages of decent housing and the lack of mechanisms of legal protection and loss recovery. No pensions and allowance are paid to people living in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

"The biggest problem is that people living on these territories are required to regularly confirm their status on the Kiev-controlled territory. To do that, they have to cross the so-called line of control and spend a lot of time in long queues. Moreover, risks of possible escalation of hostilities are very high in these areas," the document notes.