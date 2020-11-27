Working on new arms control in Europe incompatible with NATO course, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The statement from Berlin saying that the work to modernize conventional arms control in Europe is necessary are incompatible with the NATO activities that violate the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told a briefing Friday, commenting on the relevant remarks of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

"We carefully analyzed his [Maas] statement noting the necessary for a comprehensive modernization of the existing arms control in Europe. We cannot but agree that the previous regime that was grounded in the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe is hopelessly outdated. Therefore, it is completely logical to raise the issue of updating it," Zakharova stressed.

Nevertheless, she pointed out the ambiguity and inconsistency of the German government on European security issues, as Berlin continues to "actively take part in provocative and destabilizing practices of the so-called NATO nuclear sharing missions" simultaneously with calling to modernize arms control. "Amid this continuing questionable practice on the basis of maintaining and modernizing nuclear weapons in Europe, particularly in Germany, a serious conversation about the ways to boost security in Europe is not going to happen," she underlined.

According to Zakharova, NATO nuclear sharing missions envision engaging non-nuclear states in planning of using nuclear armaments and training relevant skills, which "directly breaches the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons."

"Further improvement of confidence and security building measures and creation of a new arms control regime could only be possible if favorable conditions were laid down and, primarily, the Western countries’ rejection of the policy of so-called Russia’s containment," the spokeswoman underscored. In this regard, Russia proposes focusing on implementation of the existing measures to boost confidence and security as well as the specific steps to de-escalate and reduce military activities along the Russian-NATO borders. Moreover, the defense ministry dialogue should be reinstated.

At the same time, Moscow says it is necessary to advance work to de-escalate the military and political situation both in the Russia-NATO format and the structured dialogue on security issues in the OSCE region. "Russia is disposed to serious work in this direction, but our Western colleagues, unfortunately, are not rushing to move from rhetoric to action and this dialogue in particular," Zakharova stressed.