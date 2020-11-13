Putin played key role in brokering Nagorno-Karabakh armistice, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. The role of Russian President Vladimir Putin in resolving the conflict in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh was key, intense work that spanned many days preceded the settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday in an interview with RT.

"This role was key," he noted. "Many, many days of hard work preceded the signing, sometimes even round-the-clock work, it was President Putin’s work."

According to him, the Russian leader "spent a lot of time on the phone" to hold talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. "I reiterate, it did not take one day," Peskov added.