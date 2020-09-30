Russia concerned about movement of militants to Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned about reports of the movement of militants from Syria and Libya to the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Reports are coming in that members of illegal armed groups are being moved to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, particularly from Syria and Libya, to take part in military activities. We are deeply concerned about these developments that can not only raise tensions further in the conflict zone but also create long-term security threats for all countries in the region," the statement reads.

"We call on the interested countries to take effective measures to prevent attempts to engage foreign terrorists and mercenaries in the conflict and immediately remove them from the region," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.