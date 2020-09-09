Kremlin urges not to draw parallels between post-election situation in Belarus, Russia

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has warned against drawing parallels between the post-election situation in Belarus and Russia, since the two countries’ political cultures are different.
"I would not agree with some parallels here. After all, although we have the Union State, which we value very much, we are two different countries, we are two different sovereign states," he told reporters on Wednesday commenting on remarks by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that events similar to those in Belarus could take place in Russia. "We have a different political culture, we have a different political landscape and different political trends, so political generalizations would be wrong here."