London’s accusations against Russia to affect bilateral ties, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Accusations of British authorities claiming that Moscow was complicit in interference in the 2019 UK general election will negatively affect the bilateral ties, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday.

"Of course, this will negatively influence the Russian-British ties. However, we should acknowledge that the British side is unlikely to do anything to undermine the bilateral relations even further," he noted.

On Thursday, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced that Russia had allegedly attempted to influence the results of the UK general election in December 2019, according to the UK cabinet "through the online amplification of illicitly acquired and leaked Government documents."