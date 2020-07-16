Diplomat rejects as baseless UK statements about Russia’s alleged election meddling

"A statement [of Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab] is so vague and contradictory that it is practically impossible to understand it," the diplomat said.

MOSCOW, July 16./TASS/. Accusations from the UK targeting Russia for its alleged meddling in the 2019 general election are illogical and baseless, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"On the one side, there is no evidence, while on the other side certain possible retaliatory measures are mentioned. These are the conflicting things. One may get an impression that a new spiral of the ‘highly likely’ tactics is being launched," she added.

The diplomat drew attention to the wording in the statement. "I took a look at the original. Apparently, from the experience of the previous years, the UK government has come to the conclusion that there is no point in using the ‘highly likely’ term any longer," Zakharova said. "The UK government graced us with a new ‘gem’ today - now it sounds as ‘almost certain’. This term comes to replace ‘highly likely’, but the tactic is the same," the diplomat summed up.

Earlier, the UK government maintained that Russia had tried to interfere in the 2019 general election.

"It is almost certain that Russian actors sought to interfere in the 2019 General Election through the online amplification of illicitly acquired and leaked Government documents," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement on Thursday.

"Whilst there is no evidence of a broad spectrum Russian campaign against the General Election, any attempt to interfere in our democratic processes is completely unacceptable" the statement said.

"The Government reserves the right to respond with appropriate measures in the future," the statement added.