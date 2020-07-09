Russia will not pressure China into joining disarmament process — ambassador to US

WASHINGTON, July 9. /TASS/. Russia has no plans to pressure China into joining the nuclear disarmament process, because it views UK and France’s participation in them as its priority, Russia’s US Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

"Russia, as you know, gives priority to involving the UK and France into the dialogue. Why? Because they are nuclear weapons’ states and members of NATO, and, of course, we are very much concerned by what NATO is doing very close to Russia’s territory," he said during a video conference, organized by the Washington-based Center for the National Interest.

"Russia will not press on China to join our bilateral [Russian-US] talks [on further reduction of nuclear weapons]," Antonov added.