US statements on voting in Russia mar prospects for mending ties, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Washington’s statements regarding the Russian authorities’ alleged attempts to "manipulate" the outcome of the vote on the amendments to the Russian Constitution complicate the prospects for normalizing bilateral relations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Saturday.

Commenting on remarks by US Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus, Ryabkov admitted that Moscow was accustomed to all kinds of fake news regarding our affairs. "All that has no impact whatsoever on strengthening the nationhood and improving the constitution," Ryabkov stressed. "Nevertheless, we do hope that the US administration understands that such actions will not remain without consequences. They also complicate the prospects for normalizing relations.".