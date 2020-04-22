Putin concerned about fight against coronavirus not approval rating — Kremlin

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov in an interview with CNBC rejected the allegation that Moscow’s move to provide medical aid to the US had been aimed at easing sanctions

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not concerned about whether measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus will affect his approval rating because the fight against the disease is currently his top priority, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with CNBC. "During his political career, Putin has never showed fear about losing his popularity... He still enjoys an overwhelming majority of support among the population, but this is the last thing he thinks about," he said.

"The first thing for him now is to fight the coronavirus and to save lives, to cure those who need treatment and then to revive the economy," Peskov emphasized. Disproving politicization of medical aid Dmitry Peskov in an interview with CNBC rejected the allegation that Moscow’s move to provide medical aid to the US had been aimed at easing sanctions. According to Peskov, Putin "never raised the issue of sanctions" while talking to the US president.

"It’s not a proper time to think of advantages or expectations after you organize this kind of help. He’s against politicizing the aid," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out.

"In fact, when Putin heard that some states in the US faced a very, very tough situation with ventilators and other materials, his first decision was to send some help," Peskov said. US Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said is a statement earlier that "as a follow-up to the March 30 phone call between President Trump and President Putin, the United States has agreed to purchase needed medical supplies, including ventilators and personal protection equipment, from Russia, which were handed over to FEMA [the Federal Emergency Management Agency] on April 1 in New York City." Coronavirus pandemic

