Moscow insists on counter-productivity of US’ policy of blockade of Cuba — Lavrov

"Practically no one supports the policy of blockade of Cuba the United States has been sticking to for decades. The United Nations General Assembly every year passes resolutions on the unacceptability of this blockade, demanding its immediate lifting. The latest resolution that was adopted last December was supported by a record number of votes. The overwhelming majority, 187 nations, voted for this resolution demanding this illegal practice be stopped. Regrettably, Washington has turned a deaf ear to these signals. But in our contacts with the American colleagues we have been pointing to the absolute counter-productivity of such an approach," Lavrov said in an online interview with Russian and foreign media.

The Russian top diplomat stressed that Cuba is interested in good relations with all countries, including the United States. "We see it each time we speak with our Cuban friends. Of course, it [good relations] can rest only on mutual respect, on respect to the key principles of the United Nations Charter, first of all the principle of sovereignty and the right of nations to decide about their future," he stated.

The United Nations General Assembly has been passing annual resolutions calling on the United States to lift its trade and economic blockade of Cuba for 27 years in a row. US' 44th President Barack Obama admitted in December 2014 that Washington’s former policy towards Havana was not working and announced a course towards normalization of bilateral ties and mitigation of anti-Cuban sanctions. However his successor, Donald Trump, halted this process. Instead, he toughened the rules for Cuban trips by US nationals and imposed a ban on doing business with companies controlled by the Cuban military.