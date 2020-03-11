Putin says Trump and he are on a first-name basis

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump address each other by the first name, the Russian leader told TASS in an interview for the project entitled "20 Questions with Vladimir Putin".

"He calls me Vladimir, I call him Donald," Putin said. The president confessed it was difficult to say who of the US presidents, starting from Bill Clinton, who left the White House in January 2001, he felt most at ease with. "I had fairly constructive relationships with each of them," he said. In particular, he said he shared "good relations" with George W. Bush, who was the US president in 2001-2009. Putin and Trump, who moved into the White House in January 2017, have had several meetings on the sidelines of major international forums. There has been only one full-scale bilateral summit so far - in Helsinki in July 2018. Also, they have held a dozen telephone conversations. Their latest meeting was on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka in June 2019.

Episode 11 of the video interview is available at https://putin.tass.ru/en.