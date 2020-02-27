No grounds to think coronavirus will affect constitutional amendment vote — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. There are no grounds so far to think that the situation with the novel coronavirus will affect the organization of the constitutional amendment vote set to take place on April 22, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"So far, I see no grounds for it [for such fears — TASS], judging by the information we receive from our specialists and from the task force [against the spread of coronavirus]," he noted. "We monitor the situation every day and every hour. So it’s hard to make predictions."

In response to a question on whether the upcoming vote can be considered a mass event, Peskov recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin had characterized the vote as a "plebiscite." On Wednesday, the Russian leader agreed to hold the national vote on constitutional amendments on April 22.