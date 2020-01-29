Putin pardons Israeli national Issachar sentenced in Russia for drug smuggling

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree pardoning Israeli national Naama Issachar, who was serving a sentence in Russia for drug smuggling, the Kremlin press service informed on Wednesday.

"Guided by the principles of humanity, I decree to pardon Naama Issachar, born in 1993, sentenced on October 11, 2019 by the Khimki City Court of the Moscow Region, releasing her from serving the rest of her sentence," the message informs.

The decree enters into force on the day of its signing.