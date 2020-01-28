Russia to analyze Trump’s ‘deal of the century,’ wants to hear Palestine’s opinion

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russia will analyze US President Donald Trump’s "deal of the century," or a peace plan for Israel and Palestine, but the main thing that matters is what the Palestinians and other Arab nations think of it, Russian president’s Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday.

"We will analyze it," he said when asked to comment on Trump’s plan. "It is important to hear Palestinians’ and Arabs’ opinion about it."

At a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday evening, US President Donald Trump presented key provisions of his new peace plan for Israel and Palestine, dubbed as the "deal of the century."