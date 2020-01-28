Putin to meet with Israeli PM Netanyahu on January 30 in Moscow

"On January 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will be in Russia on a short working visit," the message informs.

Golan Heights decision may come as forerunner of US ‘deal of the century’ — diplomat

Earlier, Netanyahu’s spokesperson Anna Jonathan-Leus informed that the Israeli PM plans to head for Moscow after visiting Washington in order to inform Putin of the details of the US plan for Middle Eastern regulation, the so-called "deal of the century."

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to fly from the United States to Moscow to meet with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday and inform him about US President Donald Trump’s ‘deal of the century,’ as well as to discuss various issues of the regional agenda," she said.

The Israeli prime minister is currently visiting Washington. On Monday, he had talks with President Trump, who promised to announce the Middle Eastern settlement plan at midday (20:00 Moscow time) on Tuesday. According to the US president, the plan was supported by the Israeli prime minister and would be ultimately welcomed by the Palestinians. Apart from that, in his words, "many of the Arab nations" favor this plan as well. Last week, Palestinian officials stated that they would reject any steps proposed by the US regarding Palestine-Israel conflict regulation if they violate international law.

Moscow cannot comment on the "deal of the century," as it is unaware of the document’s contents, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday. "We cannot say anything until we become acquainted with its contents," he replied, answering a corresponding question.

The latest meeting between Putin and Netanyahu took place in Israel on January 23.