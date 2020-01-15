Putin stresses Russia should remain strong presidential republic

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russian president should retain the right to sack the country’s prime minister and federal ministers, while Russia should remain a strong presidential republic, President Vladimir Putin said in his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly.

"Russia should remain a strong presidential republic, and therefore the president should certainly keep the right to outline tasks and priorities of the government’s activity as well as to sack the chairman of the government, his deputies and federal ministers," Putin said.

The Russian leader noted that a decision on sacking these officials should be made in case of their improper execution of duties or the loss of trust.

According to Putin, sustainable development of Russia, which is a multiethnic country, is impossible in any other formats, in particular parliamentary republic.