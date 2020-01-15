Putin suggests putting package of constitutional amendments to popular vote

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. During his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly (Russia’s parliament) on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested putting package of constitutional amendments to popular vote.

Putin also offered to accord priority to the Russian Constitution within the Russian legal space.

"It is time to make some changes to the fundamental law of the country, which would guarantee the priority of the Russian Constitution in our legal space. What does this mean? It means that requirements of international law and decisions of international bodies can only be enforced in Russia to such an extent that does not violate human and civil rights and freedoms and does not violate our Constitution," Putin said.

A united system of power

Putin has also offered to incorporate principles of a united system of power in the Russian constitution in order to avoid discrepancies between government and municipal bodies.