Russia’s top diplomat urges not to discuss sanctions when considering world’s future

NEW DELHI, January 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has urged not to discuss sanctions and other non-diplomatic means when considering the future of the world.

"The 21st century is the time when we must get rid of any methods of dealing in international relations, which smack of colonial or neocolonial times. Sanctions are not going to work, this is not diplomacy, so I do not believe we should discuss sanctions and other non-diplomatic means when we think about the future of the world," he told the Raisina dialogue 2020 conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.