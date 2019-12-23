Russian top senator calls on OSCE to address Estonia’s pressure on Sputnik news agency

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko has called on the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to address Estonia’s pressure on Russian news agency Sputnik during their upcoming sessions, the speaker said during a session of the upper chamber of parliament on Monday.

"Dear colleagues and heads of delegations to PACE and the OSCE, I support the offer to raise this issue," Matviyenko replied to a corresponding offer by Chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s Interim Commission on Information Policy and Cooperation with the Media Alexei Pushkov.

The speaker has blasted the current situation with the Sputnik news agency in Estonia as unprecedented, calling on Russian lawmakers to address the Council of Europe and the European Parliament with a written complaint. "This is truly outrageous. People are threatened with criminal prosecution for working in a media outlet. Let’s prepare a written address," Matviyenko stated.