Equal obligations: Putin salutes women’s role in big-league politics

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that women are highly sought after in major-league politics.
"I believe that women bring a feminine approach to politics, and less aggression. That will certainly be highly sought after," he told reporters at his annual year-end news conference.
When asked what qualities a successful female politician should have, the Russian leader stressed that these requirements were the same for everyone. "From the viewpoint of management, responsibility for the country, for people, these requirements cannot differ according to the principles of gender. These requirements are the same, that is, competence, decency and so on," he specified.