President’s aide announces reports by five deputy prime ministers at talks with China

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and Deputy Prime Ministers Dmitry Chernyshenko, Alexander Novak, Yury Trutnev and Tatyana Golikova will deliver industry specific reports at the expanded talks between Russia and China, Russian presidential aide for international affairs Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Five deputy prime ministers that head intergovernmental commissions, will speak at the expanded [talks]. <…> Head of the Russian part of the bilateral commission on preparing regular meetings of heads of governments Dmitry Chernyshenko will speak on general issues related to trade and economic cooperation; head of the Russian part of the intergovernmental commission on investment cooperation Denis Manturov will speak on issues related to interaction in the investment area; head of the Russian part of the commission on energy cooperation Alexander Novak will speak on energy issues; Yury Trutnev will speak on issues of cooperation between Russia’s Far East and China’s North-East; Tatyana Golikova will speak on issues of humanitarian cooperation," he said.

It is planned to listen to reports by heads of respective intergovernmental commissions from both sides at the expanded talks, Ushakov noted. "Discussion will naturally take place as reports are delivered," he said.